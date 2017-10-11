CoverGirl is no longer Easy, Breezy, Beautiful

The beauty brand that has become a staple in most women’s make up drawer has ditched its famous slogan for a refresh. This rebrand also includes a new logo, updated packaging and product design…

The brand and its agency, Droga5, said it discovered that people don’t think of makeup just as a cosmetic, but as a tool for self-expression and transformation. The brand’s new positioning tries to reflect that insight.

The new tagline is “I am What I make up”…. Clever. In an effort to reposition themselves in a very competitive market, CoverGirl will release eight films, print and social media campaign around their new tag #IAmWhatIMake Up.