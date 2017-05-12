CRA Email Scam Pops Up in Bradford

A new take on a CRA scam here. South Simcoe Police were contacted by a Bradford woman yesterday, saying she’d gotten an email from the Canada Revenue Agency that claimed she had a refund. All she had to do to claim it was fill out all her personal information through the link provided in the email. She filled it out, and while the real CRA later told her she’d been duped, she’s not out any money. She has been exposed to possible identity theft however. The CRA scam usually has someone calling you claiming you owe them a refund.