CRA Scam Victims Being Contacted Again

Scammers Trying to Take Even More Money From Victims

By News

The RCMP says don’t get fooled again. The Mounties are reporting an uptick in a CRA-style scam with a twist, claiming anyone who may have fallen victim to that ol’ CRA scam might be contacted by scammers again. Officials claim an email is going out to those who may have been scammed out of money in the past, promising to be paid back in full, and all the victim need do is put down a deposit. Several months ago, the Mounties played a part in shutting down a scam operation out of India, where victims were being told they owed the Canada Revenue Agency thousands.

