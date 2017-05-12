Crafty Mother’s Day Ideas for Toddlers

Before breakfast in bed is served you deliver Mom her special card. So let’s get started!

The Q-Tip Dandelion Card – “As you blow into the wind and make a wish”

QTip

Toothpick

White/Green Paint

Marker

OR put a different spin on the Dandelion Mother’s Day Card

Hand Print Flower Pots – Anytime a toddler is allowed to mess in paint it’s a win

Paint

Find a flower pot in the garden shed

OR use foot prints instead, Mom will love to be reminded that your feet/hands were once this small.

Mommy’s Sleeping Door Hanger – “My lil’ dude loves to bedazzle with the gems, this will be a hit at my place”

Quick & easy

Dollar store sticky or glue on gems

Construction paper

Markers

Craft Stick Flower Pot

Again, cheap & easy for the win!