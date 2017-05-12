Crafty Mother’s Day Ideas for Toddlers
Quick, easy & yes maybe a little messy...
Before breakfast in bed is served you deliver Mom her special card. So let’s get started!
The Q-Tip Dandelion Card – “As you blow into the wind and make a wish”
- QTip
- Toothpick
- White/Green Paint
- Marker
OR put a different spin on the Dandelion Mother’s Day Card
Hand Print Flower Pots – Anytime a toddler is allowed to mess in paint it’s a win
- Paint
- Find a flower pot in the garden shed
OR use foot prints instead, Mom will love to be reminded that your feet/hands were once this small.
Mommy’s Sleeping Door Hanger – “My lil’ dude loves to bedazzle with the gems, this will be a hit at my place”
Quick & easy
- Dollar store sticky or glue on gems
- Construction paper
- Markers
Craft Stick Flower Pot
Again, cheap & easy for the win!
- Popsicle sticks
- rubber band
- ribbon
- Empty soup can