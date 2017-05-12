Listen Live

Crafty Mother’s Day Ideas for Toddlers

Quick, easy & yes maybe a little messy...

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Parents

Before breakfast in bed is served you deliver Mom her special card. So let’s get started!

The Q-Tip Dandelion Card – “As you blow into the wind and make a wish”

  • QTip
  • Toothpick
  • White/Green Paint
  • Marker 

OR put a different spin on the Dandelion Mother’s Day Card 

Hand Print Flower Pots – Anytime a toddler is allowed to mess in paint it’s a win

  • Paint
  • Find a flower pot in the garden shed

OR use foot prints instead, Mom will love to be reminded that your feet/hands were once this small.

Mommy’s Sleeping Door Hanger – “My lil’ dude loves to bedazzle with the gems, this will be a hit at my place”

Quick & easy

  • Dollar store sticky or glue on gems
  • Construction paper
  • Markers

Craft Stick Flower Pot

Again, cheap & easy for the win!

  • Popsicle sticks
  • rubber band
  • ribbon
  • Empty soup can 

Related posts

Blast From the Past: “Gangnam Style” Psy is Back w/ New Music

FOR SALE: People Can’t Believe What’s Inside This Brantford Home

Page’s 5: Mother’s Day Gifts That Mom WON’T Be Expecting