Crash and Transformer Fire Postpone Orillia Opera House Show

Vehicle Strikes Hydro Transformer Leading to Fire And Power Outage

By News

A hydro transformer fire has postponed a show at the Orillia Opera House.

The OPP say the collision happened just after noon on West St. near Mississauga Street. The roadway was closed off until mid-afternoon for to fight the fire brough on by the crash.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The subsequent outage also knocked out the power to the nearby Orillia Library.

