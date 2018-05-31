Crash and Transformer Fire Postpone Orillia Opera House Show

A hydro transformer fire has postponed a show at the Orillia Opera House.

ROAD CLOSURE: West St N between Mississaga St & Coldwater Rd #Orillia: Roadway closed following a collision. #OPP and @OrilliaFire on scene. ^aw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) May 31, 2018

The OPP say the collision happened just after noon on West St. near Mississauga Street. The roadway was closed off until mid-afternoon for to fight the fire brough on by the crash.

UPDATE: @OrilliaOH is postponing its Barra MacNeils show tonight due to power outage caused by hydro transformer fire. @orillialibrary is without power & is closed at this time. #OrilliaTransit terminal is back at its regular location. More info: https://t.co/aL6avJAr19 pic.twitter.com/bAlYXzHFea — City of Orillia (@cityoforillia) May 31, 2018

No injuries were reported in the crash. The subsequent outage also knocked out the power to the nearby Orillia Library.