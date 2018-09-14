Listen Live

Crash Involving Motorcycle Shuts Down Barrie Intersection

One Man Airlifted To Toronto

By News

One man has been airlifted to Toronto hospital, after a crash in Barrie.

First Repsonders were called around 7:00 Friday morning to the intersection of Essa Rd. and Burton Ave, with reports of a collision between car and motorcycle.

Barrie Police say a 52-year-old suffered serious injuries in the crash. The intersection has since reopened.

The investigation continues, no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Allport of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2913, callport@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

