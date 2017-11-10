Listen Live

Crashed Bus Was Empty Except For Driver And Their Child

One of Many Snowy Collisions Under Investigation

By News

No injuries reported after a bus crashed in Oro Medonte. The Barrie OPP say the mini bus was empty except for the bus driver and their own child, when it was involved in a two vehicle crash. The vehicles were towed from the scene while the incident is still being investigated, along with all the other collisions reported across the board this morning. That includes a collision that did block lanes along north Highway 11 at Line 14 around 10:00 Friday morning; a crash involving a transport truck, while police say charges could be pending.

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Wasaga Beach Home A Total Loss Following Fire

Barrie Business Awards

Powerful New Drug On The Streets Of Barrie

Weekend Weather

SIU Clears Midland Police Following Ankle Injury

The Rap Sheet

Public Information Centre at Orillia City Centre Tonight

Second Suspect On the Lam Following Midland Assault