Crayola just kicked this colour out of the box to make way for a new shade

At what point in life, did people decide that we needed a national crayon day? Anyways its here and about to get interesting!

By Kool Mornings

What colour would you like to have seen go from the 24 crayon box?  I always had the 8 pack, so I’m indifferent!

Crayola is kicking the dandelion crayon out of its crayon box, the company disclosed via Twitter on Thursday, a day ahead of National Crayon Day.

 

The arts and crafts company said that the dark yellow crayon will be retired from its 24-pack and replaced with a new shade. Crayola is slated to reveal the color via a Facebook live stream on Friday at 8:45 a.m. ET.

