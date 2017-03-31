Crayola just kicked this colour out of the box to make way for a new shade

What colour would you like to have seen go from the 24 crayon box? I always had the 8 pack, so I’m indifferent!

Crayola is kicking the dandelion crayon out of its crayon box, the company disclosed via Twitter on Thursday, a day ahead of National Crayon Day.

The arts and crafts company said that the dark yellow crayon will be retired from its 24-pack and replaced with a new shade. Crayola is slated to reveal the color via a Facebook live stream on Friday at 8:45 a.m. ET.