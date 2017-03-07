Listen Live

Creative mom gets back at her son in the best way.

Holding it down for moms everywhere.

By Uncategorized

Connor Cox is attending college in Maryland and like many kids away from home for the first time Connor gets a care package from his adoring mother. Usually this is a good thing until Connor received a box in the mail that was filled with garbage!


“I got two boxes and I opened one and it had food in it and I realized there wasn’t food in the other one,” Cox told ABC News this week. “It was a bunch of trash, tissues [and] soda cans.”

Reasonably confused Connor quickly called his mom and asked her to explain.
“Did you send me the wrong package? Why did you send me this?’” Cox recalled saying to her. “”[She said,] ‘No, that’s the trash you were supposed to take out.’”

Connor Cox put the image on Twitter and it quickly went viral.

Related posts

International Women’s Day!

WATCH: 100 Year Old Woman Dance To Bruno Mars Song

TD Tellers Open Up About Upselling At The Expense Of Customers

LOOK: Filming Has Begun On New Will & Grace Episodes!

WATCH: Barrie Boy Celebrate Final Cancer Treatment With Batman

‘Gilmore Girls’ Reboot 2 Could Happen!

WATCH: Alicia Keys NAIL Janis Joplin Impression

Why You Should Hit The Snooze Button

You Can Take A Tour Around The Moon Starting Next Year