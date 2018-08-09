Credit Card theft suspects sought

Barrie Police need your help finding two suspects behind a theft of credit cards. Police report the cards were taken from a wallet on Friday June 8th that had been left in a vehicle parked at the Barrie City Marina. Police have recently obtained video surveillance which captures two suspects utilizing several credit cards at numerous retail outlets throughout the City.

The suspects are described as…

Suspect #1

Male, black

30-38 years of age

Medium build, 6”1”

Dark hair and facial hair (chin strap goatee)

Wearing a black “Raptors” baseball hat, striped polo shirt and camouflage shorts with white running shoes.

Suspect # 2

Male, white

30-38 years old

Slim build, 6’

Brown hair – buzz cut

Wearing a yellow “Hurley” t-shirt, long sleeve “Adidas” jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers