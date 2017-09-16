Join us for the Creemore Firefighters’ Association 4th Annual Golf Tournament. The event includes 18 holes of golf with cart, roast beef dinner and prizes. The event will be held Saturday, September 16th, 2017 at Silver Brooke Golf Course in Lisle, ON. Registration is at 10:00 am with a shotgun start at 11:00 am. The cost is $125 per person or $400 per foursome. Please contact Jesse Stevens at 705.790.6408 or J.stevens88@hotmail.com for more information or a registration form.