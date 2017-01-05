Crime Stoppers Works!

Listen Live

Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka is celebrating another successful year. More than 1800 tips in 2016 helped lead to the arrest of 183 people, 397 charges being laid and 283 cases cleared. Just over of $1.15M worth of property and illicit drugs were recovered and more than $22,000 in reward money approved. January is Crime Stoppers Month. The local chapter is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Crime Stoppers Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka continues to use social media and other media to share information such as crimes, suspects and missing or wanted persons with the public quickly. Tipsters can easily access this current information @crimesdm on twitter to help keep their communities safer.

Tip lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. People can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online www.tipsubmit.com or through its website www.crimestopperssdm.com.

