Crock Pot Now Defending Themselves After An Episode of This Is Us Airs

If you watch “This is Us’….here’s hoping that you are up to date with your show…

Crock Pot is now defending themselves after the This Is Us episode aired this week suggesting that Crock Pots could catch fire.

Fans learned that it was a crock pot that caused the fire 20 years later.

Crock-Pot woke up Wednesday morning to a WHOLE lot of upset and frustrated fans who blamed the brand…

Fans were tweeting about what happened for hours after the show aired on January 23rd. The Crock-Pot company was quick to jump in.