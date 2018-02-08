Crossbow, Drugs Seized As Police Investigate At Orillia Business

A crossbow is among the things Orillia OPP say was seized during a drug raid on Memorial Avenue. The OPP and Rama Police Service went to the local business Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation, saying they also seized cocaine, heroin, marijuana, meth, fentanyl, and other trafficking paraphernalia. three people, aged 20, 22, and 29, all from the GTA, will be in court next month to answer to Drug-related charges.