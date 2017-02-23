Crowdfunding Campaign For David Bowie Memorial Has Begun

Fans of the late David Bowie have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise £990,000 (approximately $1.2 million) by March 21st to build a three-story lightning bolt statue in London near where Bowie was born.

Plans for the David Bowie memorial in Brixton have been unveiled https://t.co/Vg0Gbnp1sB pic.twitter.com/aZH1o9MAb0 — The Independent (@Independent) February 22, 2017

The statue would be modeled after the iconic lightning flash from Duffy’s Aladdin Sane LP cover in red and blue.

There are a bunch of rewards available for donors ranging from t-shirts and pendants featuring the lightning bolt logo, to limited edition prints, to 3D replica of the lightning bolt statue. Anybody who donates at least £20 will have their name featured on the supporter roll of fame on the official David Bowie Memorial website.