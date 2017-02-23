Listen Live

Crowdfunding Campaign For David Bowie Memorial Has Begun

Fans Are Hoping To Raise $1.2 Million By March 21st

Fans of the late David Bowie have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise £990,000 (approximately $1.2 million) by March 21st to build a three-story lightning bolt statue in London near where Bowie was born.

The statue would be modeled after the iconic lightning flash from  Duffy’s Aladdin Sane LP cover in red and blue.

There are a bunch of rewards available for donors ranging from t-shirts and pendants featuring the lightning bolt logo, to limited edition prints, to 3D replica of the lightning bolt statue. Anybody who donates at least £20 will have their name featured on the supporter roll of fame on the official David Bowie Memorial website.

