Listen Live

Crunch Time At Georgian College

Funding shortfall means cuts and more

By News

Facing an multi-million dollar funding shortfall this year, Georgian College has done some trimming. It will be laying off seven administrative staff, reassigning some teaching positions, full time support staff will be affected and the college is selling its Kempenfelt Conference Centre (all bookings will be honoured until the end of October). “Georgian, like all colleges, faces a significant shortfall in funding that has lagged behind inflation for many years,” says President and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes. “In addition, we have our own specific pressures. For example, phasing out of the small, northern rural grant has been particularly difficult as Georgian provides service in multiple campus locations serving a number of small communities across the region. We designed our strategic plan to address these pressures, leverage opportunities and continue to differentiate Georgian as a post secondary leader.”

Related posts

Family Day – What’s Open And Closed

Ontario Planning To Implement Financial Literacy Classes In High School

No Danger To Students in Angus Following Alleged Social Media Threat

Southbound Tractor Trailer Ends Up In Northbound Lanes

County Thinning Some Area Forests

Idling Rental Car Driven Off

Suspect Arrested After King City Shooting

Kids Building A Snow Tunnel?

Waiting On A Delivery? Will You be Home To Receive It?