Cundles Heights Public School Craft Sale

CHRISTMAS CAFE AND ENTERTAINMENT 😉 🎅

STUDENT AND CHILDREN CHRISTMAS SHOP .25-$1.00 ITEM WITH OUR WRAPPING ELVES 🎄 (give your little ones an opportunity to buy you a little something)

GIFT 🎁 BASKETS

Get into the holiday spirit, listen to Christmas Music and do some shopping!

The event will also include:

– Local vendors and handmade goods from our artisan community

– Bake Sale and Youth Council Table

– Gift Basket Silent Auction

****** Cundles Northpole Elves will be there for only $2.00 includes:

1. Colouring etc

2. Ornaments and Craft Table

3. Face painting

4. PICTURES WITH SANTA

Please bring a non-perishable food item for the Barrie Food Bank.

A great time to get some shopping done while supporting the school.