Cundles Heights Public School Craft Sale
CHRISTMAS CAFE AND ENTERTAINMENT 😉 🎅
STUDENT AND CHILDREN CHRISTMAS SHOP .25-$1.00 ITEM WITH OUR WRAPPING ELVES 🎄 (give your little ones an opportunity to buy you a little something)
GIFT 🎁 BASKETS
Get into the holiday spirit, listen to Christmas Music and do some shopping!
The event will also include:
– Local vendors and handmade goods from our artisan community
– Bake Sale and Youth Council Table
– Gift Basket Silent Auction
****** Cundles Northpole Elves will be there for only $2.00 includes:
1. Colouring etc
2. Ornaments and Craft Table
3. Face painting
4. PICTURES WITH SANTA
Please bring a non-perishable food item for the Barrie Food Bank.
A great time to get some shopping done while supporting the school.