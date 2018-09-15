9AM to 5PM

Customer Appreciation Day @ Barrie Harley-Davidson.

Join us right here at Barrie Harley-Davidson for our Customer Appreciation Day and Open House! From 9am to 5pm, our parking lot will be turning into the ultimate two-wheeled destination! This fun filled day will include:

Live Music by Deuces Wild

Food Trucks brought to us by Not Just Dogs & Funnel Cake Express

Axe Throwing from our friends at Bullseye Axe Throwing

Snacks from OLDE TYME KETTLE CORN

and MORE!!

While you’re here, make sure to see the 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup for yourself!