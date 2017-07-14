Customer Played It Cool When He Walked in on Barrie Mugging

Despite a good Samaritan’s best efforts, a convenience store mugger still got away. Barrie Police say a suspect went into the Mac’s Convenience on at Dunlop and Grove, threatened the employee, and demanded money. While this was happening, a customer came into the store. The employee and suspect didn’t say anything, but it must’ve been obvious, as the customer calmly called 911 and made his purchase before leaving the store. He kept on the phone with police while keeping an eye on the suspect. The alleged bad guy grabbed a small amount of cash from the till and high tailed it. Nobody was hurt. The suspect is described as:

Male, white

Approximately 35-years-old

6′, skinny build

Moustache and goatee

Wearing a green and black camo jacket with hood, black ball cap & dark coloured pants

Anyone with information can contact Barrie Police Service’s Criminal Investigative Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.