Cutting Out Carbs Could Shorten Your Life!
Go ahead, eat the pizza!
The Keto diet is the latest diet craze with people eliminating carbs and sugars for a high protein and fat diet…
But there is new research to suggest that a lifestyle with no carbs can shorten your life.
There was a study done and published in the Lancet Public Health Journal- that analyzed over 15,000 people that participated in low and high carbohydrate diets. After a follow-up 25-years later, researchers found that 6,293 of the 15,000 + people had died who was on the low carb diet…
Researchers suggest that half of your calorie intake should be carbs or essentially you could die early!