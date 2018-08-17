Cutting Out Carbs Could Shorten Your Life!

The Keto diet is the latest diet craze with people eliminating carbs and sugars for a high protein and fat diet…

But there is new research to suggest that a lifestyle with no carbs can shorten your life.

There was a study done and published in the Lancet Public Health Journal- that analyzed over 15,000 people that participated in low and high carbohydrate diets. After a follow-up 25-years later, researchers found that 6,293 of the 15,000 + people had died who was on the low carb diet…

Researchers suggest that half of your calorie intake should be carbs or essentially you could die early!

