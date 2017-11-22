D-Day stories with Ted Barris

Doors Open 11:30 am

Veterans No Charge (Please call Askennonia 705-526-7609 to register or sign up at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 80 or Br 68.)

Civilians $15

Tickets available at Askennonia Reception

Enjoy a delicious Swiss Chalet Chicken Luncheon. Dessert by Heart to Home Meals.

Ted Barris is back to share stories of Canadians at D-Day from his book, JUNO. He will take us back to those momentous few hours that forever changed the course of our history, in the voices of those who were there

November 22nd 10pm

527 Len Self Blvd, Midland