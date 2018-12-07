Dad Filmed His Daughter Walking To School As Punishment For Her Bullying!

A video has gone viral after a dad documented his 10-year-old daughter walking 5-miles to school after she bullied a kid on the bus…

He explains that the walk is punishment after being kicked off the school bus for bullying.

But now the video has over 16 million views so far, but is shaming your kid socially really a good way to teach them a lesson- or is having her walk 5 miles punishment enough?

Naturally people are weighing in on this- many happy about dad’s actions, while others feel that publicly shaming your kid is not right.

Remember what is posted online is there forever!

