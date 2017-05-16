Dad Protects Son From Attacking Goose and Gets Fined

A downright pi**ed-off Canada Goose was in attack mode chasing a 4 year-old boy when Dad stepped in and whacked the bird 3 times with a plastic baseball bat before running away.

The Indianapolis Dad was charged $25, then slapped with $133 in court fees this week. Animal Services issued the ticket based on animal cruelty.

Have you ever been around an angry Canada Goose? If you were I bet you ran away, fast.

Would you have done the same thing to protect your kid??