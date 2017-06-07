Your dad works hard. So this Father’s Day, say thanks…by giving him something he’ll really enjoy a DAY OFF!

KOOL FM and Clevelands House have teamed up to give dad the greatest gift of all: A day off! All YOU have to do is fill out the form below tell us why your dad deserves a day off.

Those kind words could earn dad a 3-day mid week getaway to Clevelands House for dad and his 3 best friends: including 3 rounds of golf, 3 nights accommodations and dinner for 4 at The Rock Grill & Patio, The Lakehouse, and PIE Wood Fire Pizza Joint!

Give Dad something he’ll never forget this Father Day with Dad’s Day Off…from Clevelands House and Barrie’s Best Mix: 107-5 Kool FM.

The prize will be awarded on Friday June 16th, 2017