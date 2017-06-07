Dad’s Day Off
Give dad the greatest gift of all this Father's Day some time off!
Your dad works hard. So this Father’s Day, say thanks…by giving him something he’ll really enjoy a DAY OFF!
KOOL FM and Clevelands House have teamed up to give dad the greatest gift of all: A day off! All YOU have to do is fill out the form below tell us why your dad deserves a day off.
Those kind words could earn dad a 3-day mid week getaway to Clevelands House for dad and his 3 best friends: including 3 rounds of golf, 3 nights accommodations and dinner for 4 at The Rock Grill & Patio, The Lakehouse, and PIE Wood Fire Pizza Joint!
Give Dad something he’ll never forget this Father Day with Dad’s Day Off…from Clevelands House and Barrie’s Best Mix: 107-5 Kool FM.
The prize will be awarded on Friday June 16th, 2017
