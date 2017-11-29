Daily Commute Getting Longer And Longer – Stats Canada
Working from home flatlines
Gettin’ crowded on the way to work. Stats Canada has released the final set of numbers from its 2016 census. They count 15.9 million Canadians are commuting – up 30 percent since 1996. There was a nearly 60 percent spike in the number taking public transit (average commute time, one way – 44.8 minutes) 30 percent in the number who take their car (average commute time 26.2 minutes). As for working from home, just six percent of Canadians said they were in 2016 – relatively unchanged from 20 years ago. The survey also found a majority of Canadians now have a post-secondary degree and more seniors are working full time Click here for more on this story.