Daily Flights From Barrie to Toronto Departing Soon

Forget driving from Barrie to Toronto… how about flying? Announced today, daily flights down to the GTA from the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport via the airline FlyGTA. Mayor Jeff Lehman says the flights will take about 19 minutes from gate to gate.

At announcement of new daily flights between #Barrie and Toronto – flights will be 19mins, booking now at https://t.co/7L4gX1LORy. pic.twitter.com/VmV61rgxEN — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) October 10, 2017



The program will start with one round trip flight from Toronto to Barrie starting at noon, but the airline is expecting to increase the number of flights depending on demand, with flights starting November 6th. A one way ticket will set you back $129.