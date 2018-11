Dale & Charlie Emcee The 2018 Fall Graduation for CTS!

We had a wonderful time Emceeing the CTS Canadian Career College & Modern College Fall 2018 Graduation on November 1st!

What an incredible evening watching over 170 students graduate from their respective programs in Ethics, Hairstyling, Paralegals, Primary Care Paramedics, Medical Office Administrator, Office Administration, Police Foundations, Personal Support Works, Addictions and Mental Health Worker, and Medical Laboratory Assistant/Technician!