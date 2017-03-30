Listen Live

Dale & Charlie host the first ever Home Sweet Home event!

Dale & Charlie host the first ever Home Sweet Home event!

By Dale & Charlie In The Community

Imagine a night where you get to bid on contractors and specialty services, and all for a great cause!  That’s what the first ever Home Sweet Home event was all about at Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club last night!  This incredible event was raising money for RVH’s Youth Mental Health Campaign & Robbie’s Rainbow!

 

Amber McAuley, event organizer!      Nancy Marcello, Robbie’s Rainbow!     Christine Baguely, RVH

,  

 

