It all started with a dream… Like many other die hard Leaf fans Jason Maslakow has been dreaming of this moment for years. Can the Leafs win the Stanley Cup; will this be the year?

Regardless, Jason AKA DART GUY has become somewhat of a lucky charm for the Leafs and fans alike.

Dale & Charlie spoke with him this morning about his new fame, and what his wife thinks, plus much more!