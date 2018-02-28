Dallas Green And Sarah Harmer Will Pay Tribute To Gord Downie At The Junos

There was never a doubt that the Junos would pay tribute to Gord Downie in some way. Now, details of the tribute are starting to trickle out.

Canadian musicians Dallas Green and Sarah Harmer, who were both friends of Downie’s, will team up for a special tribute to the late Tragically Hip front man during the Juno broadcast on March 25th.

In a release, Green said “The last time I performed at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Gord was standing by my side singing with me. This performance will be with a heavy heart, but also a very proud and honoured one. Gord was the gold standard and everything that I hope to be.”

Safe to say there won’t be a dry eye in the house.

The Junos take place Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The broadcast will be on CBC starting at 8 pm, Sunday, March 25.