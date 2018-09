Dancing with the stars Junior is coming! It will premier Sunday October 7th…

The celebrity tots include:

Toddlers & Tiaras’ Alana Thompson (Honey Boo Boo), MasterChef Junior winner Addison Osta Smith, and YouTube sensation Mackenzie Ziegler.

It’s like a new version of Tiny Talent! Each week the juniors will be paired with professional junior ballroom dancers and will be mentored by pros from the original show…