Dash Of Colour Fun Run This Weekend

Fundraiser for Rainbows For All Children

A fun event this weekend to help raise funds for Rainbows For All Children Canada. It’s the Third Annual Dash Of Colour Fun Run at Hardwood Ski and Bike. Participants will be splashed with an eco-friendly powder in the colours of the rainbow as they work their way through five stations on the route. Brenda Cockburn at the Barrie Chapter of Rainbows Canada tells us about the important work they’re doing…

Click here for more on the event and how to register.

Listen below for more on the event and the work Rainbows For All Children is doing…

