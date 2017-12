Confirmed by executive producer Whitney Cummings that Johnny Galecki will return to the reboot of Roseanne! Sara Gilbert will also return to her character Darlene who will have two children with David in the new series.

Ames McNamara will play 8-year-old Mark and Shameless actress Emma Kenney will play David and Darlene’s teenage daughter Harris.

Roseanne, John Goodman will also be back for the reboot which is scheduled to air in 2018!