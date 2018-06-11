David Spade Returns To The Stage Days After The Death of His Sister-In-Law

David Spade returned to the stage for the first time since his sister-in-law Kate Spade’s apparent suicide.

The 53-year-old actor and comedian performed his first stand-up comedy set at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in Brea, Calif., on Friday), three days after Kate’s shocking death.

“Thank you for coming. It was a rough week, but I didn’t want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here,” he told the crowd, according to E! Online. “And if my jokes don’t work then I get sort of a free pass. Thank you for coming out, I appreciate it.”