It was back in 1993 that teens fell in love with a bunch of high school kids from 1976. The movie was about kids in high school before MTV, before safe sex and before Beavis and Butthead…

The film didn’t actually do well when it was released, it only brought in $8 million, but it quickly became a colt classic with a huge cast.

Ben Affleck, Adam Goldberg, Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey and Renee Zellweger!