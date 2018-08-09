Listen Live

Deadly long weekend for OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police dealt with six fatalities, including two children

By News

A tragic stretch on Ontario roads during the Civic Day long weekend.

The Ontario Provincial Police dealt with six fatalities, including two children; This marked the highest number of fatal road incidents since the 2011 August long weekend.

Among the deceased a 3-year-old girl in Caledon and a 28 year old man on Highway 400 in Tay Township.

Among the charge numbers…

  • 511 Move Over charges (413 in 2017 and 471 in 2016)
  • 8,566 traffic-related charges (8,781 in 2017)
  • 5,070 charges for speeding (5,558 in 2017)
  • 136 street racing/stunt driving charges (127 in 2017)

Related posts

Simcoe County Sports Update

Canadians admit to driving with cannabis in system: StatsCan survey

Province providing funding to Toronto Police