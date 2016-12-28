Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds, a Hollywood icon and the mother of Carrie Fisher, died Wednesday, her son said. She was 84.

Her death comes one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher’s, who was 60 and had suffered an apparent heart attack on Friday. Reynolds was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, where she died, her son, Todd Fisher, told the Associated Press.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the AP reported.

He told the wire service that the stress brought on by the death of his sister, Carrie Fisher, “was too much” for Reynolds.

According to TMZ, Reynolds had been at her son’s home to discuss funeral plans for Fisher when family called 911 to report a possible stroke.

Reynolds shot to fame after landing the starring role in the 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” Her role in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” earned her an Oscar nomination.