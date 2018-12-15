December 15th and 16th, 2018

#20 Connection – OneRepublic

#19 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

#18 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#17 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#16 Delicate – Taylor Swift

#15 Natural – Imagine Dragons

#14 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#13 Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd

#12 Back To You – Selena Gomez

#11 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

#10 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#9 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#8 With You – Tyler Shaw

#7 I Like Me Better – Lauv

#6 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#5 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#4 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

#3 Broken – Lovelytheband#2 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer #1 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

KOOL Cameo: I Will Wait – Mumford & Sons

Blast: Step Into Christmas – Elton John

“This promotional video of Elton’s 1973 Christmas classic single was aired on Gilbert O’Sullivan: Welcome To My Show on December 22nd 1973. Notice that lyricist, Bernie Taupin, is ‘standing in’ for percussionist Ray Cooper on this performance.”