December 16th and 17th, 2017
Portugal. The Man takes the top spot again this week.
#20 Shawn Hook ft. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#19 Hedley – Love Again
#18 Kesha – Praying
#17 Lights – Giants
#16 Charlie Puth – Attention
#15 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#14 Taylor Swift – Ready For It
#13 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#12 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
#11 Hedley – Better Days
#10 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
#9 Camila Cabello – Havana
#8 Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
#7 Scott Helman – PDA
#6 Ria Mae – Bend
#5 Imagine Dragons – Thunder
#4 Maroon 5 ft. Sza – What Lovers Do
#3 Ed Sheeran – Perfect
#2 Pink – What About Us
#1 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
Future KOOL Countdown Hit: Marianas Trench – Rhythm of Your Heart
KOOL Cameo: Harry Styles – Sign of the Times