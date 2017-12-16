Listen Live

December 16th and 17th, 2017

Portugal. The Man takes the top spot again this week.

#20 Shawn Hook ft. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#19 Hedley – Love Again

#18 Kesha – Praying

#17 Lights – Giants

#16 Charlie Puth – Attention

#15 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#14 Taylor Swift – Ready For It

#13 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#12 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

#11 Hedley – Better Days

#10 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

#9 Camila Cabello – Havana

#8 Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry

#7 Scott Helman – PDA

#6 Ria Mae – Bend

#5 Imagine Dragons – Thunder

#4 Maroon 5 ft. Sza – What Lovers Do

#3 Ed Sheeran – Perfect

#2 Pink – What About Us

#1 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

Future KOOL Countdown Hit: Marianas Trench – Rhythm of Your Heart

KOOL Cameo: Harry Styles – Sign of the Times

