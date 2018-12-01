December 1st and 2nd, 2018
Maroon 5 sets a 16 week record!
#20 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
#19 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande
#18 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#17 Natural – Imagine Dragons
#16 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#15 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane
#14 Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd
#13 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#12 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#11 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara
#10 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#9 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
#8 With You – Tyler Shaw
#7 Back To You – Selena Gomez
#6 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille
#5 I Like Me Better – Lauv
#4 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#3 Broken – Lovelytheband
#2 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
#1 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
Kool Cameo: Time Of Your Life – Green Day
Future Hit: Consequences – Camila Cabello