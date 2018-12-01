Listen Live

December 1st and 2nd, 2018

Maroon 5 sets a 16 week record!

By Top 20

#20  Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

#19  No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

#18  Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#17  Natural – Imagine Dragons

#16  Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#15  Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#14  Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd

#13  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#12  Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#11  Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

#10  High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#9  Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

#8  With You – Tyler Shaw

#7  Back To You – Selena Gomez

#6  Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

#5  I Like Me Better – Lauv

#4  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#3  Broken – Lovelytheband

#2  Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#1  Girls Like You – Maroon 5

Kool Cameo:  Time Of Your Life – Green Day

Future Hit:  Consequences – Camila Cabello

