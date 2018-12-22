Listen Live

December 22nd and 23rd, 2018

After 18 weeks, we have a new #1

By Top 20

#19  Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

#18  Back To You – Selena Gomez

#17  Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#16  Natural – Imagine Dragons

#15  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#14  Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#13  Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd

#12  Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#11  Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#10  Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper  

#9  With You – Tyler Shaw

#8  Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#7  I Like Me Better – Lauv

#6  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#5  High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#4  Broken – Lovelytheband

#3  Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

#2  Girls Like You – Maroon 5 After 18 Weeks

#1  Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

KOOL Cameo:  All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

Blast from the Past:  O Holy Night – Leona Lewis

