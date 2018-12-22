December 22nd and 23rd, 2018
After 18 weeks, we have a new #1
#19 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara
#18 Back To You – Selena Gomez
#17 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane
#16 Natural – Imagine Dragons
#15 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#14 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara
#13 Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd
#12 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#11 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#10 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
#9 With You – Tyler Shaw
#8 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#7 I Like Me Better – Lauv
#6 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#5 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#4 Broken – Lovelytheband
#3 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille
#2 Girls Like You – Maroon 5 After 18 Weeks
#1 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
KOOL Cameo: All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
Blast from the Past: O Holy Night – Leona Lewis