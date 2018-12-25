December 29th and 30th, 2018
Going back to 2002 for a song from the guy performing at Barrie's Downtown Countdown
#20 Connection – OneRepublic
#19 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara
#18 Back To You – Selena Gomez
#17 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane
#16 Natural – Imagine Dragons
#15 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#14 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara
#13 Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd
#12 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#11 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#10 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
#9 With You – Tyler Shaw
#8 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#7 I Like Me Better – Lauv
#6 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#5 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#4 Broken – Lovelytheband
#3 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille
#2 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
#1 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
KOOL Cameo: New Year’s Day – U2
Blast From the Past: Don’t Walk Away Eileen – Sam Roberts