December 30th and 31st, 2017

A new #1 for last countdown of 2017!

By Top 20

#20 Wolves – Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello

#19 How Long  – Charlie Puth

#18 Giants – Lights

#17 Attention – Charlie Puth

#16 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

#15 Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#14 Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

#13 Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

#12 Slow Hands – Niall Horan

#11 Ready For It – Taylor Swift

#10 Better Days – Hedley

#9 Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

#8 PDA – Scott Helman

#7 Havana – Camila Cabello

#6 Bend – Ria Mae

#5 Thunder – Imagine Dragons

#4 What About Us – Pink

#3 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. Sza

#2 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

#1 Perfect – Ed Sheeran

KOOL Cameo: Heartbreaker – Mariah Carey

Blast From the Past: Patio Lanterns – Kim Mitchell

