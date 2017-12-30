December 30th and 31st, 2017
A new #1 for last countdown of 2017!
#20 Wolves – Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello
#19 How Long – Charlie Puth
#18 Giants – Lights
#17 Attention – Charlie Puth
#16 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
#15 Beautiful Trauma – Pink
#14 Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
#13 Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
#12 Slow Hands – Niall Horan
#11 Ready For It – Taylor Swift
#10 Better Days – Hedley
#9 Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith
#8 PDA – Scott Helman
#7 Havana – Camila Cabello
#6 Bend – Ria Mae
#5 Thunder – Imagine Dragons
#4 What About Us – Pink
#3 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. Sza
#2 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
#1 Perfect – Ed Sheeran
KOOL Cameo: Heartbreaker – Mariah Carey
Blast From the Past: Patio Lanterns – Kim Mitchell