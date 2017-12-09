Listen Live

December 9th and 10th, 2017

After 8 weeks on top What About Us falls to #2! Who is #1?

By Top 20

#20 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl

#19 Shawn Hook ft. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding me

#18 Lights – Giants

#17 Kesha – Praying

#16 Hedley – Better Days

#15 Taylor Swift – Ready For It

#14 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#13 Charlie Puth – Attention

#12 Hedley – Love Again

#11 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

#10 Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry

#9 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#8 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

#7 Scott Helman – PDA

#6 Imagine Dragons – Thunder

#5 Ria Mae – Bend

#4 Ed Sheeran – Perfect

#3 Maroon 5 ft. Sza – What Lovers Do

#2 Pink – What About Us

#1 Portugal. The Man – Feel It still

KOOL Cameo: George Micheal- Faith

Future KOOL Countdown Hit: Camila Cabello – Havana

 

