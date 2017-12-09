December 9th and 10th, 2017
After 8 weeks on top What About Us falls to #2! Who is #1?
#20 Ed Sheeran – Galway Girl
#19 Shawn Hook ft. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding me
#18 Lights – Giants
#17 Kesha – Praying
#16 Hedley – Better Days
#15 Taylor Swift – Ready For It
#14 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#13 Charlie Puth – Attention
#12 Hedley – Love Again
#11 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
#10 Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
#9 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#8 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
#7 Scott Helman – PDA
#6 Imagine Dragons – Thunder
#5 Ria Mae – Bend
#4 Ed Sheeran – Perfect
#3 Maroon 5 ft. Sza – What Lovers Do
#2 Pink – What About Us
#1 Portugal. The Man – Feel It still
KOOL Cameo: George Micheal- Faith
Future KOOL Countdown Hit: Camila Cabello – Havana