Kool FM wants to send you and your family for a weekend away to experience the Deck the Falls Holiday Walking Tour December 14th & 15th

Fill out the form below before December 10th to enter to win this fantastic prize for you and your family.

Enjoy a weekend family getaway and experience the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights – Canada’s foremost illumination festival, as they capture the magic of the holiday season in their 36th year!

Then, be listening on Monday December 11th to Kool Mornings when they draw and announce the winner of the Winter Festival of Lights Family Getaway!

Family Getaway Includes:

1 night hotel accommodation (room to include 2 queen size beds) and a four pack of passes for all aspects of the Winter Festival of Lights tour , including the ride to the top of the Skylon towerPrize to be accepted as awarded and is non-transferable

must be redeemed December 14th, 15th 2018

Kool FM General Rules & Regulations Apply