Defiant Mood In Manchester In Bombing Aftermath

Residents of Manchester England are determined to carry on with life as normal in the aftermath of Monday’s bombing, refusing to cower in the face of terror. This, as the British government says the 22 year old it believes was responsible for the bombing was known to security services and may not have been acting alone. For that reason, the terror level in Britain has been raised from severe to critical – a suggestion a further attack may be imminent. Thousands of military personnel have been deployed across Britain. Terrorism will be the main topic for discussion when Prime Minister Trudeau meets this week with other NATO leaders in Brussels. Click here for more on this story.

image via Sky News