Demi Lavota is coming out with her own Documentary called Demi Lavota: Simply Complicated. It will debut on YouTube October 17th.

In the documentary, Demi opens up about her battles with an eating disorder and her issues with substance abuse. She will also talk about her six year relationship with Wilmer Valderrama and what its like to be single now. Demi also have a new album out this Friday called “Tell me you love me….