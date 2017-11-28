Demi Lovato And Idina Menzel Are Being Sued over Frozen Song

Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel among others are being sued by a Chilean singer who is now claiming that “Let it Go” from Frozen was ripped off from him.

The artist is Jaime Ciero and the lawsuit claims that his 2008 hit “Volar” inspired the Frozen anthem and now he wants royalties…

The song in question “Volar” is in Spanish but he insists that “let it go” includes note combinations and a similar hook. Jaime wants profits from the movie, the music royalties and marketing money…

The actual “let it go” song was written by Robert Lopez, but it’s unclear if he was named in the lawsuit.