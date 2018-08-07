Demi Lovato Is Speaking Out For The First Time Since Her Overdose

Demi Lovato is out of the hospital and is speaking out after her overdose on July 24th… Demi says she promises to “Keep fighting” as her recovery is far from over!

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she writes in a message on Instagram. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”