Designer Wedding Dress – FREE to a Deserving Bride!

Hannah Pratt cancelled her Winnipeg wedding last year and has had a brand new designer wedding dress hanging in her closet ever since.

The $1,500 gown was featured in an episode of, “Say Yes to the Dress” and now she wants one deserving bride-to-be to have it. Her Kijiji ad says, “I am giving this away FREE to someone who really needs it.”

“Every bride deserves to feel beautiful on her wedding day, and I have the opportunity to pay it forward to someone deserving of a gorgeous dress.” — Check out her post for the wedding dress on Kijiji.

